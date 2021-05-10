EDITORIAL: Waiving patents a big panacea for equitable vaccine issuance
10 May 2021 - 05:05
In an unexpected but most welcome U-turn, the US last week joined SA and India in calling for the waiver on typical intellectual property rules for Covid-19 shots, treatments and other measures until the world reaches herd immunity.
SA and India have been championing the case to suspend protections covering industrial design, patents, trade secrets and copyrights since October 2020, rightly framing the campaign as an opportunity for the world to push back against nationalism and embrace global solidarity. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now