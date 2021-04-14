ALLAN SECCOMBE: SA should be taking notes on Chile’s mining system
Africa’s mineral treasure trove can learn a few lessons in how to attract investment
14 April 2021 - 18:42
That SA is like the proverbial frog whiling away its time in water brought gradually to the boil is immediately apparent when hearing what other countries are doing with their mining industry, environment and power sources.
Whereas government officials in SA hug themselves in ill-justified satisfaction when a mining company says it’s investing in its local mines or a new project, those occasions are rather scarce...
