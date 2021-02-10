EDITORIAL: Appointing Okonjo-Iweala should be WTO’s first step towards reform

But the WTO, which was embraced by dozens of developing countries when it was born in 1995, because of the potential to challenge stronger countries such as the US in front of impartial judges, has been sinking for much of the past decade.

It has failed to complete the last round of negotiations under the Doha Development Agenda, initiated in 2001. The WTO has made slow progress on a work plan that includes a range of issues such as fisheries subsidies.

It has also been under attack for being used by companies that lobbied their governments to rewrite rules. The most notorious episode was it bowing to pressure from pharmaceutical companies to extend patents on life-saving medications in the early 2000s.

Even during the Covid-19 pandemic dozens of countries imposed questionable controls on the export of face masks, protective gear, gloves and other medical supplies to mitigate shortages, strengthening the argument that the WTO is not up to the task as it faces the biggest challenge in its 25-year history. Its last notable success was the Trade Facilitation Agreement, a global accord meant to unleash trillions of rand in global trade, which entered into force in February 2017.

In Okonjo-Iweala’s own words in an opinion piece: “A moribund WTO does not serve any country’s interest. An effective, rules-based international trade system is a public good, and failure to revive it will undermine governments’ efforts to pull the global economy out of the recession caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.”

We could not agree more.

And the good thing is that it looks as if newly elected US President Joe Biden, whose administration quickly broke the WTO leadership logjam with the endorsement of Okonjo-Iweala last week, will pursue a multilateral framework rather than threaten to leave the room, as his predecessor did.

For SA, it is time to update its position on what promises to be a modern watchdog on international trade. Our position is based on the 2001 Doha Round, when the internet, let alone

e-commerce, barely existed in developing countries and issues such as climate change were not high on the agenda.

We need to tweak our agenda not only to champion the core interest of developing countries on the continent, but also to build in pressing issues in global trade, which is increasingly being shaped by the digital economy and climate change considerations.