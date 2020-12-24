The 10 most-read editorials of 2020
Covid-19, corruption and commissions were the subjects occupying readers’ minds the most by far
1. The past year was challenging in many ways. A global pandemic in the middle of a local recession creates concern, to say the least. It is a different matter entirely when the people managing your lockdown “are clearly not up to the task”.
2. The ANC’s senior cadres did not only court controversy while in government. The party’s secretary-general has had a difficult year in more than one way.
3. For all the shocking revelations before the state capture inquiry, former president Jacob Zuma’s testimony drew a lot of attention. His strategy was clear from the beginning, “to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the commission and its chair”.
4. Amid the numerous attempts to derail or avoid any possible questioning or prosecution, this editorial suggests that Zuma has good reason to be afraid.
5. Amid the difficult pandemic conditions, there were at least some positive developments in what might be one of SA’s biggest challenges. In October, authorities appeared to finally be making some inroads in the fight against corruption.
6. That SA was already in a recession before the coronavirus pandemic is bad enough. That some in the governing party and government do not listen to the finance minister is another matter entirely.
7. The pandemic required decisive leadership from all quarters. And while the lockdown measures were welcomed initially, many soon started to question a number of restrictions.
8. “If the ANC was trying to show to potential students of politics how to undermine the confidence of citizens, look no further.”
9. In the early weeks of the nationwide lockdown, as Covid-19 cases continued to climb, questions surfaced over the government’s urgency, or lack thereof, to protect the economy.
10. After scores of businesses have folded and thousands of South Africans lost their jobs, the government remains set on throwing money at SAA, almost as if the airline could fly SA out of its myriad crises.
