Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Municipalities must get the basics right

28 September 2020 - 05:05
The City of Johannesburg has resumed credit control measures such as cutting water and electricity for consumers who do not pay their bills and do not make arrangement for the arrears they owe. Picture: KEENAN CONSTANCE/UNSPLASH
The City of Johannesburg has resumed credit control measures such as cutting water and electricity for consumers who do not pay their bills and do not make arrangement for the arrears they owe. Picture: KEENAN CONSTANCE/UNSPLASH

Municipalities have taken the brunt of SA’s lockdown, which has seen revenue collection tank in all parts of the country.

According to data provided by the National Treasury on local government finances about a month ago, there was an under-collection of R53.8bn in municipal revenue in the past financial year, in comparison to R13.5bn in 2018/2019.

This comes as consumer debt increased to about R191bn, with collection of the bulk of that seen by the Treasury as unrealistic. The entire situation should be of huge concern for all South Africans as municipalities are revenue generating and for the most part fund their own budgets.

This money in turn pays for service delivery for all residents in the country. When it does not flow in, the consequences are devastating as municipalities having to relook at how they spend the money they have.

Late in August the City of Johannesburg resumed credit control measures such as cutting water and electricity for consumers who do not pay their bills and do not make arrangement for the arrears they owe. Early in September the municipality, the wealthiest in Africa, said it was considering reducing the frequency of waste collection in some areas to cut costs amid low revenue collection.

The drop in revenue collection has seen some capital expenditure budgets slashed, which has a knock-on effect on, among other things, infrastructure development which is critical for economic growth.

Given the severity of the issue at hand, it becomes imperative that municipalities do everything to ensure political stability, that consumers get the services they need and are not sent from pillar to post to get the basics done.

But this seems to be a pipe dream in some of the biggest metros. Tshwane, the capital city, and Ekurhuleni were downgraded further into junk status last week by Moody’s Investors Service. This means both metros are subinvestment grade, sharply increasing borrowing costs.

It is true that the Covid-19 pandemic played a big role in both cities’ deteriorating finances, as Moody’s pointed out. But in Tshwane the problem was compounded by political instability, Moody’s said.  

The city is governed by a team of administrators, who were appointed by the Gauteng provincial government in March after being left leaderless because of political infighting. This decision was reviewed and set aside by the high court, while the Constitutional Court has reserved judgment in the provincial government’s application for leave to appeal.

While the court case will give clarity, which will be relevant to more than just Tshwane, it means that the city remains in limbo, and, according to Moody’s, this political instability may contribute to delays in the approval of decisions, which will have an impact on municipal operations.  

This as residents in Johannesburg have faced a billing crisis which makes it difficult for consumers to actually pay their bills.

Add to all of this the reality that job losses have soared during the lockdown, and many businesses have not survived, and you have a toxic cocktail that can severely affect services which are non-negotiable when you are trying to turn the economy around.

Municipalities have to get the basics right as SA tries to get itself out of the economic hole it is in. It will get difficult for consumers to part with their hard-earned money if they don't get the proverbial bang for their buck.  

A year ahead of local government elections there is even more incentive to sort out the extreme challenges faced at local government level, and prove to residents their money will go  towards delivery of services.

EDITORIAL: Increased rand volatility can’t be ruled out in a jumpy world

The currency dropped when it should have picked up, and events on the horizon make prospects even more unpredictable
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: DA hiding bitter battles

Its conduct will not only ensure that the ANC remains in power. It will also give a leg-up to Julius Malema’s EFF, providing it with a key stake in ...
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: No pilot for latest SAA flight of fancy

The endless blundering about from certainty to uncertainty, from a commitment to ‘mobilising funds’ to the absence of the same, ultimately has an ...
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: SA’s ineffective Zimbabwe policy needs to forsake ANC taboos

Pretoria may stand a chance of playing a constructive role in Zimbabwe only when it dumps its sisterly revolutionary party approach
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: Numsa needs to view Comair deal as a long-haul trip

While the business rescue plan proposes job and wage cuts, the alternative could be no work at all
Opinion
6 days ago
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Numsa needs to view Comair deal as a long-haul trip

While the business rescue plan proposes job and wage cuts, the alternative could be no work at all

Opinion Editor's Choice

EDITORIAL: Increased rand volatility can’t be ruled out in a jumpy world

The currency dropped when it should have picked up, and events on the horizon make prospects even more unpredictable

Opinion

EDITORIAL: New Woolworths CEO skips keeping up with the Joneses

Roy Bagattini rightly focuses on David Jones’s capital structure instead of fixing operations

Opinion

EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa has spoken and the tourism industry anxiously awaits ...

We are ready to open our doors again to the world, the president proclaims

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: UK’s Covid woes a caution for ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
WATCH | Business Day: Why every story is your ...
Opinion
3.
JONNY STEINBERG: Mbeki implicates himself when ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
Land reform needs to be about more than ...
Opinion
5.
Will Covid-19 kill off Sandton and other swish ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Moody’s pushes Tshwane and Ekurhuleni deeper into junk

National

Gwede Mantashe gazettes 11,800MW of energy procurement

National

ISAAH MHLANGA: Servile parliamentary budget office has failed SA

Opinion / Columnists

Liquor outlets will lose operating licences if they flout regulations, says ...

National

Herman Mashaba broadens focus from old job to national elections

Politics

DA and EFF push back on Joburg Roads Agency’s new CEO

National

FREE | Read the 2020 edition of Business Day Local Government

National

Free State municipality cedes 139 farms to Eskom in lieu of debt

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.