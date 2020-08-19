EDITORIAL: Take stock of hazy days ahead
Well, hindsight is a perfect science. That will be the plausible explanation of any investor who has been caught out by the surge in stock markets in the second quarter of 2020.
Faced with unprecedented declines in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak and the resulting lockdowns, taking the safety first option and seeking refuge in money markets did not seem unreasonable.
But everyone who cashed in an equity fund tracking the JSE all share and moved into money markets will be kicking themselves, and have a longer period to run for recouping losses from the first quarter.
After tanking 39% in the first three months of the year, the JSE jumped 25% in the three months to June, translating into total returns, including reinvested income, of 23%, as global economies received unprecedented stimulus.
In contrast a move to money markets, based on the Alexander Forbes short-term fixed interest index, will have led to a paltry return of 1.5%. The warning about not buying at the top and selling at the bottom has never seemed more appropriate.
But then, the headline numbers do not always tell the full story. For one thing, if you take it back to end-2019, you would have still done better tracking the Stefi index, which is up 3.9% for 2020, compared with 2.4% for stocks.
A cursory look at individual stocks will also show that there has been blood on the floor of the JSE. Stripping out the miners, Naspers and Prosus, the picture is grim. Banks and listed property indexes are down more than 40%, and general retailers have not fared much better, losing about 38%.
Another saying loved by financial advisers that has an element of truth is that past performance is not necessarily a good guide for what will happen in the future. And judging by recent events globally, it is not just SA retail investors who often fail to heed that warning.
While there might be a sense of celebration about the country moving down to level 2 of the lockdown, the outlook is far from reassuring
The jump in the S&P 500 to a new record has analysts and fund managers scrambling to upgrade their forecasts, according to Bloomberg, which warned that this is now becoming one of the major risks to the market. Goldman Sachs was reported earlier this week as having upped its 2020 target by a fifth, citing the impact of near record-low interest rates.
But is all this optimism justified? Simon Brazier, co-head of Quality at Ninety One rightly sounded a word of caution at the asset manager’s webinar on Tuesday, pointing out that while the central banks’ stimulus had boosted asset prices there was little evidence of that filtering into the real economy.
Some countries, such as Germany and New Zealand, that had at first seemed to have got over the worst of the pandemic, are experiencing new flare-ups, while the US continues to perform poorly, with the death toll surpassing 170,000. One university was telling its undergraduates to return home after more than 100 students tested positive, CNBC reported.
It would thus be a mistake to be complacent about renewed closures. And this time there will be doubts about how much policymakers have left in the tank with which to support markets. In countries such as the UK, the talk is now about potential tax increases and spending cuts after debt surged.
SA is in a similar boat, with calls for extra stimulus conflicting with the reality that the country is set for a budget deficit well north of 15%, and still has unresolved issues due to Eskom power failures and possible labour conflict over public-sector wages. The country is still debating funding SAA despite the obvious lack of resources.
It would take a brave person to argue against a safety first approach, though the second-half performance does show that sometimes fortune favours the brave.
