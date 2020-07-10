Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Neither ministers nor municipalities should get a salary increase

Pondering remuneration and salary increases for the public sector amid a pandemic is tricky

10 July 2020 - 05:10
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: SIMPHIWE NKWALI

As South Africans buckle under the pressure of job losses and salary cuts, and the fiscus bleeds at every level, increases for municipal employees and public office-bearers are under the spotlight. It is the start of the financial year for municipalities and budgets have been prepared and tabled for debate in council.

When it comes to municipal employees who are part of the bargaining unit under the SA Local Government Bargaining Council, there is an agreement in place that awards them a consumer price index (CPI) plus 1.5% increase. In a similar way to how public servants at national and provincial level have secured above-inflation increases, so have municipal workers.

The National Treasury did write to municipalities urging them to seek exemption from the agreement, which it appears none have decided to do. The City of Cape Town says it has asked the SA Local Government Association (Salga) to look into renegotiating the agreement.

To some extent the unwillingness to rock the labour boat right now is understandable. There is an argument to be made that in the midst of a pandemic is not the time to freeze the salaries of the lower-paid municipal workers. Among them are those who carry out essential services, such as waste removal, water and electricity reticulation, as well as primary health services at municipal clinics. Further disruptions to these services cannot be tolerated now.

But what public representatives have also done is extend a similar-sized increase to senior management and pencil in an above-CPI increase for themselves. The size of the increase for public office-bearers is not determined by the councils themselves but, as is the case of all public representatives, by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office-Bearers.

When the time comes, Dlamini-Zuma must follow the president’s example and decline to implement any increase at all

In the case of local government, this is then promulgated by minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

The increase for 2020 has not yet been determined. The increase for 2019 was 4% and was promulgated so late that councillors are only getting their back pay now. We are yet to see what the commission and the minister will decide to do for 2020. The commission’s input are recommendations and do not have to be followed.

In February, President Cyril Ramaphosa ignored the commission’s recommendation for increases for cabinet ministers. While it had suggested 3%, he decided they should receive nothing. MPs, who the commission said should get 4%, got 2.8%.

As municipal budgets must be tabled, councils have gone ahead and penciled in the increase. Cape Town has penciled in a 5.5% increase; the City of Johannesburg 6.4%.

By no possible measure are these increases justifiable. When the time comes, Dlamini-Zuma must follow the president’s example and decline to implement any increase at all.

This financial year, municipalities will find themselves with less money to spend. Ratepayers have experienced income losses and a sizeable number of small businesses have folded, slashing revenue from taxes. Transfers to local government via conditional grants have also been slashed following the re-jig of the national budget.

While some R20bn of additional funding for municipalities is made available through the government’s Covid-19 social support package, this is earmarked for the urgent provision of water to communities that need it now more than ever.

Local government performance has deteriorated further judging by the yardstick of financial accountability and prudence. The auditor-general’s report for 2018/2019, which was published last week, found an astonishing R32bn in irregular expenditure. This includes payment for goods never received, assets not safeguarded from theft or vandalism, and unfair procurement leading to overpricing.

When Ramaphosa and his cabinet made a commitment two months ago to donate a third of their salaries to the Solidarity Fund, Salga responded, saying that councillors would donate their annual increase for 2019 to the Solidarity Fund for three months.

Ordinary councillors are not full-time employees and spend only a portion of their time on council work. However, office-bearers, such as mayors and mayoral executive members, are well paid. Executive mayors receive R1.3m and executive members more than a R1m a year. Given the state of public finances and the state of local government there is definitely no need to pay them more.

EDITORIAL: The pandemic has been a disaster for short-term insurers

Coverage for business interruption may have been seen as an unlikely payout possibility, but it is now becoming a legal battle
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: It’s time for the pendulum to swing in mining

For way too long mining communities and mineworkers have had their fate decided by other vested interests
Opinion
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: Protecting the culprits

Investors’ rights have been dispensed with altogether, and the deck is heavily stacked in favour of powerful executives who’ve run their companies ...
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Crunch time for Covid in SA

There can be no more space for a selfish refusal to wear masks, just as there’s no more scope for the government to mess up relief payments
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Claimants may wait a long time for Steinhoff

Latest annual report shows there will be slim pickings to settle legal claims worth at least R170bn
Opinion
3 days ago

Most read

1.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: Money spent on Zondo ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
LETTER: Shivambu may be the voice of our future
Opinion / Letters
3.
NICOLE FRITZ: Mogoeng’s omissions risk leaving ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JONNY STEINBERG: How will Cyril Ramaphosa get ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
All we get from her UCT colleagues is a deafening ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Joburg passes budget, averts being placed under administration

National

Unions warn of messy talks after Tito Mboweni doubles down on public sector cuts

National / Labour

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.