EDITORIAL: UIF drops ball over Ters funding

It was always going to be tough for the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) to rise to its biggest challenge yet when the government chose it to run a scheme aimed at softening the economic impact of Covid-19 on businesses and their employees.

With a nudge from the business leaders, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s team came up with a form of salary protection under which the UIF would pay out R3,500-R6,700 for three months until end-June to workers forfeiting their salaries during the lockdown.

But technical glitches and backlogs have hobbled the programme, resulting in R4.2bn in unpaid claims and denying cash to nearly 1-million potentially deserving workers who have not had an income in three months.

Payouts went relatively smoothly in April largely because the UIF was dealing with applications from employers applying on behalf of their workers. That limited the number of documents and bank details the UIF’s staff had to process.

The UIF ran into trouble the next month after labour minister Thulas Nxesi instructed it to change its IT systems to enable it to pay employees directly in response to complaints from workers that their company bosses were using the money to line their pockets instead of paying it out to them.

Since then the fund’s registration system has been plagued with technical problems. When it reopened for the June payroll it had to be shut down last week as it showed applicants’ confidential details. It went live again on Monday only to be taken down due to the same glitch, meaning some applications for June have to be returned.

Nxesi’s idea was not bad but it was not properly thought through. He was asking way too much from the UIF, which paid out just more than 800,000 claims in the whole of 2019. It looks as if the changes to the system are doing more harm than good.