EDITORIAL: Investors raise eyebrows at audacious offer for Sun International

Nueva’s offer sounds like an easy payout for Sun International’s shareholders, especially given the alternative of shoring up the company with the second rights issue in as many years. They were on the hook in 2018 in a R1.6bn equity fund-raising to help pay down debt after Sun International’s R4bn investment in the sprawling Times Square casino in Pretoria coincided with a weakening in consumer spending.

Under the Nueva deal, they won’t have to dig deep in their pockets when Sun International undertakes the equity capital raise, and bullish investors have an opportunity to participate in any potential upside as Nueva is buying only slightly more than half of Sun International.

Still, there’s no denying that the offer is cheeky and has a whiff of opportunism. It comes just as Sun International is preparing for the dice to roll at its casinos, after its share price had taken a pounding from revenue losses due to lockdown restrictions in place since late March.

Nueva’s offer is more than 50% below Sun International’s recent peak of about R47, just nine months ago, making the proposal a nonstarter for investment houses such as Value Capital Partners, which picks stocks that trade at less than their net worth or book value.

Sun International’s board has also dismissed the offer on the grounds that the company is suing Nueva for trying to back out of a deal to buy a stake in its South American division, Sun Dreams. Full details of the dispute are protected by confidentiality clauses, but broadly Sun International is demanding R1.5bn from Nueva, which argues that some conditions regarding the transaction were not met.