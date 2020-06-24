Opinion / Editorials PETER BRUCE: Let us eat out, Mr President, so waiters can eat Cyril Ramaphosa is once again making promises he might not keep after announcing that restaurants will be allowed to open BL PREMIUM

More than a week after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a further easing of lockdown level 3 restrictions, including the reopening of restaurants, there’s still no sign of any regulations coming through. This is a 1-million person industry in its widest sense, but restaurants remain closed.

You can see why. First, there’s an argument in cabinet about serving alcohol with meals given the spike in drunken violence and car accidents when the ban on alcohol sales was lifted on June 1 after more than two months of prohibition.