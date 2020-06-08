Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Sport is finding its feet again

Crowds aren’t there yet but fans’ enthusiasm will carry sport into a new era

08 June 2020 - 05:03
Image: SABC

Ireland’s jockeys are set to  return to the track on Monday, with horse racing there becoming the latest in a growing list of events globally to resume after a sudden halt in March as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

In the past two weeks football fans have had options besides the Belarus league, which briefly became  the world’s most watched. Germany’s Bundesliga returned in the middle of May and Portugal last week, with Benni McCarthy’s former team Porto resuming its annual fight with Benfica for top honours.

The English Premier League, the world’s richest and most popular, is due to return in the middle of June — to the relief of Liverpool fans, who may yet see their team become champions three decades after they last ended a season at the top of the league.

As the world takes a tentative step back to live sport, it is also worth noting that Liverpool’s experience provides a cautionary tale that demonstrates why we are not going to be seeing fans filling stadiums soon.

One of the last public events to be held in England was a (European) Champions League match in which the team hosted Atletico Madrid. The game was attended by 52,000 fans, including 3,000 who travelled from Spain when that country had already imposed a partial lockdown. The game has been linked with a spate of infections.

As SA’s soccer authorities seek a way to get players back on the field and the season finished, it is clear that “the new normal”, at least in the short term, will look different, with games played without the fans and their singing, which does so much to make the game an attractive spectacle for sponsors and broadcasters.

The economic role of sport is often underestimated, and the pandemic’s devastating impact on its finances could be permanent. A Reserve Bank deputy governor put the contribution of sport and entertainment to GDP at between 1.5% and 2%. In the Irish example, the Financial Times reported that racing was important to a horse industry that is valued at €1.8bn (R35bn) and that employs about 29,000 people — in a country with a population of about 5-million.

With the impact on the value of sports sponsorships to corporate brands still uncertain, it might seem that Absa’s decision to end its sponsorship of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) came at an opportune time. But the statement issued by the parties indicating that the bank is keen to stay involved with the sport indicates otherwise.

Absa’s call predated the Covid-19 outbreak and was made in 2019 after former CEO Maria Ramos retired and before her replacement, Daniel Mminele, was appointed. It’s possible that the new boss, who unlike his predecessors has been seen attending games, might have decided differently. With the pandemic set to potentially disrupt the commercial basis of live sports, he might still be grateful for a cheaper way to stay involved with the game.

That Absa wants to retain its links bodes well for SA football. Indications in the marketplace are that despite the uncertainty of the timing and nature of the sport’s return, the PSL will not struggle to find another sponsor. It remains to be seen if it will be able to match the R500m that Absa paid for the last round.

It might sound counterintuitive, but the lack of fans may not even hurt the sport’s appeal too much, or its finances. Outside the games involving the Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, matches do not usually attract big crowds, meaning television remains the most important form of fan engagement.

If football is the opium of the masses, this pandemic has been particularly cruel, depriving the nation of a soothing antidote to the health, economic and social ravages of Covid-19. And when it comes back, it will be to an uncertain world. Perhaps the masses will need it even more. And the sponsors will come.

EDITORIAL: Lindiwe Sisulu must govern if she wants to lead

Minister has to put the water & sanitation department on a sound footing, despite the troubles that engulfed it
Opinion
3 days ago

EDITORIAL: Did the tribunal put its thumb on the scales?

Ruling on excessive pricing uses the pandemic to circumvent the Competition Act, lawyers say
Opinion
4 days ago

EDITORIAL: US violence highlights the need to get our own house in order

SA dare not ignore the death of Collins Khosa and the actions of law enforcement officers who abuse the rights of citizens
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: What’s next after PSG’s bold and laudable Capitec move?

CEO Piet Mouton would do well to close the many entry points and develop another winner
Opinion
1 week ago

EDITORIAL: Pray tell, are temples safer than restaurants?

The government has failed to explain why religious gatherings have been given the go-ahead
Opinion
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Why you shouldn’t bet against the US stock market
Opinion
2.
LUKANYO MNYANDA: ANC vision of state’s role ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
PETER ATTARD MONTALTO: A starting gun has been ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
GENEVIEVE QUINTAL: David vs Goliath battle not ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Government must stub out its fake news on smoking
Opinion

Related Articles

PSL won't struggle to replace Absa as sponsor, says sports brand expert

Companies / Financial Services

SA football loses Absa as its main sponsor

Sport / Soccer

Bayern’s Mueller turns on charm in English as Bundesliga woos world

Sport / Soccer

More than 6-million Germans tune in for restart of football

Sport / Soccer

Premier League cleared to resume matches on June 1

Sport / Soccer

Manager Steve Bruce issues warning on return to football

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.