EDITORIAL: Could Bheki Cele and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma please sit down

It might be a good idea for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resume talking to the nation directly.

The ministers he has put in charge, with the exception, thankfully, of health minister Zweli Mkhize, are clearly not up to the task. And that is threatening to derail the president’s approach to taking the nation along on this uncertain and perilous journey as we deal with the Covid-19 disaster.



While the president has from day one projected a sense of togetherness and unity, the approach of someone such as the police minister, Bheki Cele, could not be more different, with utterances that display an “us against them” attitude.

To the police minister, SA is almost like a little dictatorship in which he is free to give and take back privileges.

When the government announced that as part of the second stage of the lockdown SA citizens would, after five weeks, be entitled to exercise outside, it should have been clear to anyone what would happen when that was restricted to a short, three-hour window. And of course people flocked out at the same time.



Instead of seeing the error of its ways and trying to meet citizens halfway, the government acted in a way that is becoming only too familiar to South Africans. As if he was a parent talking about misbehaving, he is reported to have stated that perhaps South Africans did not “deserve” their freedom to walk.



As with the debacle about cooked food at supermarkets, rules on the sale of cigarettes were made and then reversed with nothing that resembled an honest explanation. To expect the people of SA to believe that this reversal was due to 2,000 people having made submissions is to insult our collective intelligence. And never mind the many thousands who would have made submissions on any number of issues.