EDITORIAL: Busy times for the Reserve Bank

As the IMF noted, this crisis is different to anything the world has seen before, with "severe uncertainty" about the duration and intensity of the shock. The starting point is grim enough, with global GDP expected to shrink 3%. To think that just three months ago, it was expecting an expansion of just more than 3%. The IMF expects SA’s economy to shrink 5.8% in 2020; it is slightly less pessimistic than the Bank, which sees a 6.1% drop.

As bad as they are, the numbers don’t do justice to the hardship that awaits homes and businesses across the country.

In as far as it provides any relief and will allow commercial banks to do the same and lower the cost of money for their customers, the rate-cut step by the Bank is a positive one for an economy on its knees. While the question can be asked what use cheaper money will be for businesses when consumers are unable to spend due to the five-week lockdown, which may well be extended, anyone who has borrowed to buy a house or a car will get some breathing space.

The Bank’s actions won’t necessarily close the debate about whether it can, or should, do more. There will still be calls for it to be more aggressive in its market interventions.

While the Bank is buying bonds in the open market, deputy governor Fundi Tshazibana reiterated that this is not aimed at reducing the government’s cost of borrowing but at smoothing liquidity conditions so that sellers can find buyers. The fact that the 10-year yield is down about two percentage points since the Bank started to get involved is probably a welcome outcome for the government, but was not the Bank’s intention.