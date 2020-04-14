EDITORIAL: The UIF faces the biggest challenge of its existence

Now the UIF will be faced with its biggest challenge ever: to process more than 1-million applications from employers, perhaps much more, in the space of just a few weeks. It will be difficult for any institution to adapt its IT systems and massively increase capacity at such short notice. For the UIF, which has a limited infrastructure, it is a very tall order.

In 2019, the fund paid out 817,743 claims over 12 months. Of these claims, 24,743 were done by u-filing. To scale up electronic claims to more than a million in two to three weeks is ambitious. The risk that it will not succeed is huge and the consequences of failure are too terrible to contemplate.

An alternative proposal that the SA Revenue Service (Sars) should be the conduit for paying out the benefit (which, for ease of administration, is going to be paid to employers, not employees) came into play late in the day during the Nedlac negotiating process, but the negotiators were reluctant to entertain it. This would have made good sense as it is Sars that collects the UIF money paid over by employers and transfers it to the UIF. The revenue service also has better capacity to adapt its systems and to handle the volume of claims expected.

That said, business has done a very good job in coaxing the government to adapt the old Ters benefit into one that will work in this crisis. Two big achievements stand out: under the Covid-19 Ters benefit a company will not need to demonstrate hardship before it can access the scheme. This cuts out significant bureaucracy and time. All they will need to do is declare that their business has been closed by the lockdown.

Second, employers will be allowed to top up employees’ salaries, which is not permitted under the ordinary Ters scheme. This is important because, on average, an employee receives about 45% of their income from the UIF. As the lockdown could be sustained for longer than a month, employees living on half their salary will be taking a lot of strain.