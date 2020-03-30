EDITORIAL: Reserve Bank’s proposal could keep credit flowing

Just a day-and-a-half into a coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown that brought whole industries to a grinding halt, and hours after Moody’s Investors Service assigned SA’s sovereign debt junk status, the Reserve Bank came up with another plan to soften the blow on the economy.

The Prudential Authority, a division that regulates banks and is headed by deputy governor Kuben Naidoo, said on Saturday it is weighing whether to give lenders a temporary pass to dip into their cash buffers to support clients hurt by the disruption caused by the pandemic, a global public health emergency that has quickly morphed into economic contagion.

From the beginning of April, lenders — dominated by Standard Bank, FirstRand, Absa, Nedbank, Investec and Capitec — would not be penalised for breaching the Bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) and holding 20% less than legally required in cash, or easy-to-sell assets such as blue-chip stocks, to cover their theoretical net cash outflows for the next 30 days.