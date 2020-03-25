EDITORIAL: Lockdown shows the president’s mettle

Even after the recent restrictions on everyday life as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak, from Friday SA will look and feel as if it is a different country.

While, thankfully, we have not had any fatalities in SA, the rate of increase in infections over the past week is cause for alarm. When we watch our television channels or read on the internet about the nightmare unfolding in European countries and then imagine that sort of escalation engulfing our fragile health-care system, it’s hard to make an argument for a stance different from that taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Our economy was already on its knees and shutting down most of it for nearly a month cannot be anything but extremely damaging. The president acknowledged as much but made the point that the lives of citizens are worth a lot more.

The lockdown is meant to save lives and it’s the right thing to do, despite the economic hardships. If the government is later shown to have overreacted, better that than have the blood of thousands of people on its hands because it put short-term economic calculations ahead of the wellbeing of South Africans.

It might not be good at it on a daily basis, but the main function of the government is to ensure the safety and security of citizens. After their typically inept reactions to the crisis, even Donald Trump in the US and Boris Johnson in the UK realised that. Unlike here, it took hundreds of deaths and thousands of infections before they got serious about containing the crisis, and the belated action was taken in response to political pressure.

A man was reported to have died after taking an unproved drug that was promoted by the US president as a potential treatment for Covid-19. The days when the world could count on American leadership during a time of crisis are truly gone.