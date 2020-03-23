EDITORIAL: Listed property sector’s loss of credibility

As much as 45% of the listed property sector is exposed to offshore countries, and at least a third includes eastern European assets. While eastern European countries have experienced strong economic growth over the past decade and had started 2020 well, their progress has been wrecked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Global property services group JLL, Joshua Askew, a valuation expert, and Pepler Sandri, senior associate, told Business Day that unit prices are being inflated by artificially high valuations of trust’s assets.

“This explains the current lack of appetite among investors who are questioning the basis on which the underlying real estate assets are being valued,” says Askew.

True, some properties are more overvalued than others, but on the whole the values of listed funds’ assets are way out of kilter compared with other markets in the world. And chances are the current valuations do not accurately reflect economic and market realities, especially for funds with big exposure to SA.

SA’s economy, which has hardly grown in the past 10 years, has slipped into its second recession in two years and there is consensus that the coronavirus-induced global downturn will be deeper than the 2008 global financial crisis.

With business confidence at its lowest in decades and consumers battling job losses and the lowest wage growth on record, there are more office and retail properties to rent than there are tenants.

Companies such as Sasol and Discovery have vacated smaller offices and consolidated into single, large offices while weak consumer spending has forced smaller boutique retailers to vacate shopping malls.

As a consequence, rents have been contracting and there are shrinking escalation rates, which are annual percentage increases of rents. A virtual shutdown of economic activity to contain the rapid spread of the Covid-19 pandemic will worsen this situation.

Last week the FTSE/JSE SA listed property sector index (Sapi) suffered its worst day in history when it fell by more than 16%, pushing it down more than 50% year-to-date, including dividends and capital returns.