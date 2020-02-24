EDITORIAL: Amplats bucks trend by picking Natascha Viljoen

Amplats is not exactly shooting the lights out on gender diversity — 17% of its board members are women, its latest annual report reads.

Sure, social justice is not central to Viljoen’s key performance indicators, but one would hope she would use her position to partly promote gender diversity at the company, in which she is taking over as a confirmed insider after spending six years as the head of global processing at parent company Anglo American.

The metallurgical engineering graduate from the North-West University in Potchefstroom who worked at Lonmin as a mine manager and doubled as stakeholder relations manager after the 2012 police massacre of dozens of miners before joining Anglo American in 2014, has her roots firmly in mine shafts.

Viljoen’s appointment suggests Amplats will continue the path charted by the outgoing Griffith, who took over in 2012 when the company was on its knees with costs ballooning and after platinum prices had slumped from the 2008 high of just more than $2,000 an ounce.

That should be reassuring for shareholders who relish Amplats’s bumper profits and swelling war chest: in the year to end-December the company reported a 145% jump in profit to R18.6bn and a nearly six-fold increase in net cash to R17.3bn.

It is partly down to Griffith’s strategic overhaul of the company that included cutting thousands of jobs and closing unprofitable shafts, and that brought him into conflict with then mineral resources minister Susan Shabangu, who threatened to revoke the company’s mining permit.

A rally in lesser-known platinum group metals is also behind Amplats’s strong earnings expansion trend: since 2016 palladium has tripled and rhodium has risen 1,800% to $11,800 an ounce.

The outlook looks rosy for Viljoen, who inherits a company with long-life assets located in a complex with the largest share of the SA’s platinum group metals (PGMs) reserves, the Bushveld complex. Magakwana, the world’s largest operational open-pit mine, will produce PGMs for the next 100 years, while three other mines have lives exceeding 30 years.

For now the environment, internally and externally, supports her steps to ensure stability and continuity at the company, but it would be foolish to think the pendulum will not swing back. What is certain is that gender diversity and inclusion make companies more profitable and respected.