EDITORIAL: Latest Brait circular reeks of hubris and greed

Brait was little more than a mediocre private equity player until 2014 when, with the help of mega-dealer Christo Wiese, it scored a five-fold profit — more than R20bn — by selling 37% of Pepkor to Steinhoff. The transaction helped to make multimillionaires of Brait’s advisory team. The proceeds from the sale were used, by this now-golden team, to finance expensive deals the market loved. The biggest was the R14.4bn acquisition of 90% of UK-based retailer New Look, which was to be the next H&M but has since been written down to zero.

Perhaps the incoming team of advisers, led by Ethos Private Equity, believe the R200m payout was a victory, given that just last year the old advisory team had pushed for a R1.1bn plan to bail out an executive incentive scheme.

Ray of light

And where, might you ask, was the board in all of this. Any potential investor reading through Brait’s 2018 annual report would no doubt have been comforted by the reassurance that the board “is ultimately responsible for any financial loss or reduction in shareholder value”. But it appears, despite the generous directors’ fees, that responsibility amounted to nothing; it was no more than the governance verbiage that so often litters annual reports nowadays.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. Last week a ray of light emerged on the corporate firmament — and in the most unlikely of places. It seems one of the first things Louis von Zeuner did when he was appointed chair of the Tongaat board at the end of 2019 was to cut his fees in half. Some sceptics have dismissed this as nothing more than a gesture given Von Zeuner’s wealth. In doing so they overlook one of the biggest challenges we face when dealing with remuneration — there is no such thing as too much. Each remuneration package must be “more”: more than last year’s, more than the competitors’.

The move by Von Zeuner, who knew of Tongaat’s troubles when he accepted an appointment to the board in December 2018, is all the more commendable given the enormous challenges now facing that company.