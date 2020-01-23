EDITORIAL: Eskom’s André de Ruyter is likely to shine at the coalface

As the revolving door of Eskom executives spins around, there is often a predictable routine. They come into the organisation bright eyed and optimistic, ready to understand the problems, find the solutions and take decisive action. But slowly, as the sheer size and complexity of the issues dawn on them, their resolve fades.

Weary and defeated, they eventually exit the organisation, only for the cycle to start once more. All the while the utility goes from bad to worse, as evidenced by the persistent threat of load-shedding.

Next up is André de Ruyter. At the outset though, something is already different. After just two weeks in the hot seat at Eskom he does actually appear reasonably up to speed on the issues. That’s a bonus considering there is no time to waste.

In his first set of media interviews in the job this week, De Ruyter spoke decisively about the problems facing the utility, though he admits they aren’t particularly new or surprising.

De Ruyter wants Eskom to get a handle on its operations and restore them to stability. While much money has been spent on maintaining SA’s ageing fleet of power stations, according to De Ruyter’s diagnosis it has not been done optimally. His plan to remedy this will be presented to the board by month’s end.