EDITORIAL: Arc of inflation history bends towards a rate cut

The outcome of the Reserve Bank’s November meeting, in which policymakers decided to keep the repo rate unchanged at 6.5%, was a close affair.

It was probably closer than markets had expected, with two of the five members of the monetary policy committee (MPC) wanting to cut interest rates in the face of inflation readings that have consistently come below forecasts, and the prospect of that trend being maintained.



Of course, the Bank’s forecasts are still indicating inflation averaging more than 5% in 2020, uncomfortably close to the upper end of the 3%-6% target range.

The argument for caution is that inflation too close to 6% will leave governor Lesetja Kganyago with too little room to manoeuvre if there is a crisis — say a blowout in oil prices or the rand due to external factors — and that might cause policy to be more aggressive than it would have been otherwise.

With consumer price growth close to the 4.5% midpoint, there’s less pressure to respond to a short-term shock that threatens a temporary inflationary spike. That definitely would have been the case in 2019. Headline inflation averaged 4.2% in the first 11 months, well below what the Bank was expecting at the start of the year. The rate will probably follow a similar path in 2020.