Business Day’s top editorials of 2019
From politics to business, here are the 10 most read editorials from the team at Business Day
1. Since the ANC’s last elective conference, it has been clear that Cyril Ramaphosa is likely to face resistance from within his own party. This year, SA has had too many examples of why the president has anything but “undisputed authority over the ANC”.
2. What is the one thing an official opposition needs right after a dismal electoral performance? For its former leader to expose the incumbent’s weakness.
3. While this editorial about the epic disaster that is Eskom was written back in February, the headline would have been fitting for any day during the first weeks of December.
4. Of all of SA’s state-owned entities crippled by mismanagement and corruption, Transnet is the one that appears most intent on cleaning house.
5. Many silly and pointless diplomatic incidents take place around the world, but the “investment memo” incident in February surely takes the cake, at least for this year.
6. As Zimbabwe struggles from one economic and political crisis to another, perhaps SA should take note and ensure it does not make the same mistakes.
7. A number of commissions played out on live television in 2019. Many were filled with shocking revelations, but few included a missing R3bn investment.
8. Corporate scandals were not uncommon on Business Day’s pages this year. One that drew much attention, and will continue into 2020, was the public dispute between Old Mutual and its axed CEO, Peter Moyo.
9. The finance minister might have one of the hardest jobs in the government, more so now than ever. That is possibly why Tito Mboweni released a growth plan without consulting political partners who resist reform.
10. This year marked not only the end of a decade but for some in the business world “the end of an era”. This was especially the case for Johann Rupert. What will the next decade hold for the business tycoon?