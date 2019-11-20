EDITORIAL: Why the repo rate will stay unchanged

Considering the eventful first half of the year, the Reserve Bank is having a rather quiet end to 2019.

It seems an age ago that governor Lesetja Kganyago had to use public platforms to fight back against misguided calls for the Bank’s nationalisation, which would ironically have only served to enrich private shareholders who would have needed to be bought out.



It started in January when the ANC launched its election manifesto calling for the Bank to get rid of its private shareholding and for the state to take full ownership, reviving debate about a 2017 conference resolution.

That proved to be a costly and pointless distraction.

Costly because, like the debate on land expropriation the year before, it led to jitters among the international community about the ANC’s commitment to constitutionalism and the rule of law.

It was pointless because it wasn’t clear what this step would achieve because the 650 shareholders have no say on monetary policy.



The confusion went on for much of the first half of 2019, with even President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking in favour of nationalisation, which he said would enhance the country’s sovereignty. It wasn’t until June that we got clarity, and that was after a more damaging intervention from the ANC and its secretary-general, Ace Magashule, in which he also added a call for the Bank to pursue quantitative easing.



It was only while the government was scrambling for damage control on this issue that the madness was jettisoned.



Since then, there have been conventional debates about the appropriate level of interest rates, which is what should be taking place. Whether one agrees with the policy decisions is another matter.



The Bank, which cut the repo rate in July to 6.50%, effectively reversing a hike from November 2018, is due to give its final policy decision of 2019. It will also provide the market with updated forecasts for inflation and the economy.