EDITORIAL: Sipho Maseko makes a tough call on Cell C

So far, so good for Maseko.

In last week’s half-year results announcement, Telkom reported almost a 70% jump to R772m in underlying core earnings, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda), after spending more than half of its roughly R4bn capital expenditure rolling out high-speed 4G networks and boosting its subscriber base by more than three-quarters to 11.5-million.

The mobile division, written off as doomed to fail when it launched in 2010, is slowly becoming a gem, contributing more than a quarter to Telkom’s annual revenue.

That said, Vodacom and MTN are still miles more profitable. Their ebitda margins, or the percentage of revenue converted into income, of 35% and 40%, respectively, put that of Telkom’s mobile business in the shade: its margin was 11% at the end of September.

To help close the gap, Maseko is pursuing Cell C, SA’s third-largest mobile phone company boasting 16-million subscribers and an ebitda margin that would double the margin at Telkom’s mobile division.

It is not hard to imagine that shareholders will not dispute the industrial merits of the deal, which is sold as vital for Telkom to compete with Vodacom and MTN and will boost the company’s annual ebitda by almost a third to R15bn.

But Maseko’s pitch might be tripped up by his valuation of Cell C. Shareholders might resist forgoing a portion or all their dividend payouts to help fund the deal, and they will also have to weigh up the merits of the deal with a weakened capital structure.

It’s anyone’s guess how much Maseko has offered Cell C, which is valued at zero in the books of its biggest shareholder, Blue Label Telecoms, which coughed up R5.5bn for a 45% stake in 2017. Either way, Maseko should respond to legitimate expectations of a lowball offer.

Telkom will inherit a company labouring under R8.2bn debt, which is almost double Telkom’s own borrowings. That will put pressure on Telkom’s capital structure and possibly breach its own stated target of a net debt to ebitda ratio of 1.5 times.

Assuming that Telkom can snatch Cell C for a trifling sum, the combined entity’s net debt would be roughly R24bn and have an annual ebitda of nearly R15bn, pushing Telkom’s net debt to ebitda ratio to 1.6 times.