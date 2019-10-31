EDITORIAL: Stand by for Moody’s judgment

It was a double misfortune that the country got the global financial crisis and Jacob Zuma almost at the same time. While our peers saw a recovery in their economic performance and debt position over the next decade, SA remained a laggard. And we have never got our house in order.

That has to change. We have no time to lose and we can only hope Mboweni’s comrades in the ANC, Cosatu and SACP will heed his call for serious discussions on how to resolve what is a national crisis, though the initial reaction from the trade union federation wasn’t promising.

Unfortunately, Mboweni’s call for everyone to deal with the key questions, without ideological grandstanding, will probably fall on deaf ears. While the spending cuts planned for 2021/2022 are less than the extra spending set aside for Eskom that year, this doesn’t mean we will be spared talk about this being an austerity budget. There are people who still believe the government can just keep on borrowing as if there’s no tomorrow.

The country’s bonds and rand predictably declined, though one can argue that the moves could have been even more brutal considering the nature of the news on offer. Perhaps there is a possibility that traders don’t quite believe all is lost.

The rand dropped about 2% as Mboweni was speaking, eventually breaking above the R15/$ level. At 6.38pm on Wednesday, it was down 2.51% to R14.988/$, down 2.61% to R16.67 against the euro and 2.54% to R19.2962 against the pound. Bonds were also down, with yields on 2026 bonds rising about 23 basis points to the most in more than two months.