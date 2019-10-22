EDITORIAL: DA needs to get its house in order — for SA’s sake

SA’s worst-kept secret finally came out into the open on Monday with the confirmation that Herman Mashaba will leave his position as the mayor of Johannesburg and quit the DA. And the timing can’t be worse for the beleaguered party.

Mashaba forfeits the mayoral chain only three years after the DA wrested control of the city from the ANC, with the help of opposition parties disgusted by the governing party’s moral bankruptcy under former president Jacob Zuma.



Though it won only 38% of the vote compared with 44% for the ANC, the 2016 performance was said to be potentially transformative for the party’s national ambitions. With local elections due in 2021, that dream lies in tatters.

The 2016 performance, which also saw the DA form administrations in former ANC strongholds Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape and Tshwane in Gauteng, was supposed to be a platform from which it would build on its Western Cape successes and show that it could take its self-described model of clean and efficient governance to the rest of the country.

Then the DA could set itself up as a genuine alternative that could potentially unseat the ANC in a national election.



Unfortunately 2016 proved to be the peak for the party and it never seemed to adapt to a post-Zuma world, and instead descended into infighting.

The dismal performance in the May elections, in which it lost support at a national poll for the first time, meant it couldn’t paper the cracks any more, putting Mmusi Maimane, the national leader, under intense scrutiny.

As soon as the easy target that was the “broken man” Zuma was gone, Maimane has looked out of his depth, and his attempt at using the same strategy against Cyril Ramaphosa backfired. He even alienated some traditional DA supporters in the business community especially, who had no appetite to see the Zuma faction regaining control of the ANC.