EDITORIAL: Bonds not good news for ANC

The idea of a currency being equivalent to a country’s stock price is perhaps too simplistic. Many factors determine movements in currencies and it doesn’t always follow that an outperforming economy should necessarily mean that the currency does the same.

Take Japan: in good times, the opposite often happens, as good news on the economic front gives consumers and companies the confidence to search for higher-yielding assets elsewhere instead of parking their cash in the bond market and its negative returns, which is what they do when they feel less confident.

So it wouldn’t be completely useful to take the rand’s recent weakness, which pushed it to its lowest level against the dollar in a month on Tuesday, and conclude at face value it’s a sign that foreign investors have lost all confidence in SA. It’s also not happening in isolation. Of the 31 currencies tracked by Bloomberg, only one, Israel’s shekel, had gained against the dollar in the five days to Tuesday. And even that gain was small, at less than 0.5%.

So recent weeks have been about dollar strength, owing to the economy’s relative strength when many are flirting with recession, prompting central banks to embark on aggressive easing.

While the US Federal Reserve has cut rates, that has been dwarfed by more aggressive policies elsewhere, such as the European Central Bank’s decision to cut its deposit rate further below zero and resume money printing via quantitative easing.

Australia is the latest country to have cut rates, with the central bank indicating that more easing could come, a signal for traders to sell the Australian version of the dollar. The US dollar is trading at its strongest levels against the euro since the middle of 2017. So on this score we should not feel too lonely.