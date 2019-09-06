EDITORIAL: Frightful display of ignorance by MPs

Parliament’s novel, although not unprecedented, decision to insert itself into the feeding frenzy around the Steinhoff implosion was greeted with scepticism in some quarters. The fear was it would be used as a whipping boy for white monopoly capital with the Steinhoff “villains” behind the accounting irregularities set to be presented as archetypal corporate executives.

As it happened, the early sessions proved to be a useful reminder that although the wheels of justice turn slowly, they do turn. Also useful was that regulators were called to account for their oversight role. But as the weeks turned to months and the months to years, hopes of any decisive action in the foreseeable future began to fade.

The presentations by the National Prosecuting Authority and the Hawks, the so-called elite police unit, were particularly chilling. It’s difficult not to imagine the alleged Steinhoff ringleader, former CEO Markus Jooste, celebrating the prospects of a life of freedom after each of their presentations.

The Hawks went as far as to suggest the only thing stopping them from making progress with their investigation was Steinhoff’s refusal to provide them with a copy of PWC’s 3,000-page forensic report. They had been given “access” to the report, which meant they could study it at PWC’s offices and use it to build their own case. Rather bizarrely, the Hawks seem to believe they should be allowed to get hold of the “privileged report” and make it their case.

The Hawks’ comments sparked a frenzy of charges of “obstruction” from the MPs who seemed unconcerned by the prospect of the report’s effectiveness in holding Jooste to account being undermined once handed over.

The MPs also seemed unpersuaded by the more level-headed NPA, which has also had “access” to the report, pointing out in support of Steinhoff chair Heather Sonn and CEO Louis du Preez that the PWC report is an accounting report and could only assist in bringing charges.

It may be that the few days’ notice they were given was not sufficient for the MPs to make anything but the most basic of preparations for the meeting. If so, the four committee chairs must reconsider their programming strategy. But given their questioning indicated that not even the most basic preparation had been done, it is likely a longer notice period might have made little difference.