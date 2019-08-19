EDITORIAL: Steinhoff results event lifts the lid on huge efforts to regain value

For those who have lost large portions of their wealth, the billions of rands being spent on advisers and auditors may only add insult to considerable injury. To them, the remarkable efforts of the Steinhoff board and a team of about 150 employees may seem like little more than a vanity project if nobody ends up in jail or if no value is rescued.

The Steinhoff team’s task is undoubtedly made all the more challenging by the constant realisation that it might indeed all be for nothing — no value saved, no-one found guilty.

For now — and until December 2021 — the creditors have been stabilised, but with an attendant cost of almost €1bn a year this is a play for time rather than a solution.

And as the creditors are shunted — temporarily — from centre stage, litigation to the tune of billions of euros rushes in to take their place. The next several months will undoubtedly be focused on reaching what CEO Louis du Preez describes as a “strategic solution” to this litigation risk. This could be a considerably more challenging process than reaching a solution with creditors.

For creditors all that was at stake was substantial amounts of money. For the individuals heading the list of litigants — including Christo Wiese, GT Ferreira and Jaap du Toit — there is much more. They have not only lost money, but their reputations have been sullied. They were allegedly duped by Jooste who, with the considerable benefit of hindsight, seems a somewhat tawdry character.

Similarly, emotion might get in the way of persuading many of the shareholders involved in class actions to accept a “strategic solution”. For Du Preez and his board colleagues the really tough negotiations may only be starting.

The team certainly comprises a world-class group of individuals. The results presentation provided “outsiders” with a glimpse of their skills and commitment. That nobody has yet pressed the liquidation button is testimony to those skills and commitment.