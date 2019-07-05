EDITORIAL: EFF’s abstention plan could backfire

Malema this week made it quite clear that the decision to divorce from the DA in municipalities, after it had helped vote in DA mayors in certain municipalities after the 2016 local government elections, was a tit-for-tat move.

The DA “don’t want to vote for us but they want us to vote for them”, he told journalists on Tuesday.

“We cannot keep on voting for people who can’t vote for us. Power sharing means give and take.”

The EFF quite frankly is acting like a petulant child at the expense of citizens who voted to place it in municipalities in the hope that the party would work towards ensuring that they receive services.

But all the party has done is use its kingmaker status in metros as a political bargaining tool to bolster its own interests.

In Nelson Mandela Bay it helped vote out DA mayor Athol Trollip because it did not get its own way. This was all because the DA would not vote with the red berets on land expropriation in parliament. So it was not even a local issue related to Trollip’s performance.

The implication of this is that Nelson Mandela Bay has become dysfunctional. It took the council five attempts to pass a budget last month.

Auditor general Kimi Makwetu, in his 2017-2018 local government audit outcomes report in June, outlined the shocking state of SA municipalities, which are supposed to be at the forefront of delivery. Businesses are struggling to keep going as local authorities are unable to deliver the most basic of services such as clean water.

SA can ill-afford dysfunctional councils in two metros at the heart of our economic hub, which can be the only result of the EFF’s behaviour. These are hardly the actions of a party with residents’ interests at heart.

The party has shown itself to be more interested in power than in helping those who put their trust and hope in it. It did have a significant influence on decisions taken in Johannesburg but is willing to give that up for no particular reason related to the governance of the city.