EDITORIAL: US-China trade détente has to pass test of time

Perhaps the biggest step forward is Trump’s concession that US companies could keep selling products to Huawei, China’s telecoms equipment maker, which the US government has put on an export blacklist.

It’s a breakthrough, albeit a mini one, for the increasingly tense relationship between the two, but it is still not entirely clear if it will result in a deal. There are still some booby traps and investors should probably be judicious in their exuberance.

The 2019 G20 summit ended much the same way as the one in Buenos Aires, Argentina, seven months ago: With Trump agreeing to hold off on hiking levies on Chinese imports while Beijing pledged to purchase a “very substantial amount” of US farm products, and a return to the negotiation table. Those talks abruptly ended in early May.

It’s a reminder that there is no guarantee that the latest truce will stick.

Trump’s volatile nature is potentially another booby trap for investors. When the last major round of talks collapsed in May, Trump had been punting a signing ceremony for what he called an “epic” trade deal with China. It was all undone in a flurry of tweets.

True, the prospects of reaching a deal are better than they were a week ago. It would have, however, been a much more realistic expectation had the two countries taken back the tariffs that have already been imposed.

Though global trade topped the agenda at the summit, leaders of the world’s biggest economies also pushed back against the Trump administration’s attempts to undermine international efforts for environmental protection.

In a joint statement at the two-day summit, the grouping — except the US, which withdrew and attempted at the weekend to remove references to reducing carbon emissions from the final statement — reaffirmed its commitment to the full implementation of the Paris Agreement.

In that landmark accord 200 countries broadly agreed to a set of rules to reduce global gas emissions, a crucial step in limiting the global average rise from pre-industrial temperatures to below 2C.

It’s an encouraging development that 19 countries, including SA, “held the line” on climate change, brushing aside Trump’s challenge and efforts to convince several states, including Brazil and Turkey, to join his government in pulling out of the historic agreement.