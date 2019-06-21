EDITORIAL: Is Ramaphosa too weak to prevail?

His successor, Gwede Mantashe, did much to try to repair the damage wrought by Zwane’s ill-conceived — assuming one is naive enough to accept that at least the intention was honourable — Mining Charter of 2017.

Before that, there was the 2015 visit to Glencore CEO Ivan Glasenberg in Switzerland, with Tony Gupta and other Gupta lieutenants tagging along, part of a naked attempt to manipulate events to enable the Gupta family to take ownership of the Optimum colliery, a coal supplier to Eskom. None of this will be news to Ramaphosa or the ANC as it was the subject of detailed testimony at the Zondo commission into state capture.

On top of that, Zwane was fingered in the Vrede dairy farm scandal in which hundreds of millions of rand meant for emerging black farmers allegedly went to the Gupta family.

And there are more names, including that of Faith Muthambi, the former communications minister who in 2016 praised the SABC’s decision to stop broadcasting violent protests against service delivery. That’s not even the worst thing we can say about her.

Bongani Bongo, the former state security minister accused of trying to bribe the evidence leader into parliament’s inquiry into Eskom, is also among the list of those the ANC regards as fit and proper to carry out key oversight roles in parliament.

So much for the new dawn. And the timing of the announcement should lead one to only believe that it was done with the intention of giving the middle finger to Ramaphosa, or the electorate, or both.

And any credibility the party’s integrity commission had was dealt a fatal blow when chief whip Pemmy Majodina said MPs who had been named prior to the elections had been cleared after getting a hearing. This presumably includes Zwane, who the ANC nominated to chair the portfolio committee on transport.

These committees are supposed to be important and powerful bodies, tools for holding ministers accountable.

What we can be sure of is that clean government and accountability were not priorities for those who put these names forward. Headlines about Zuma’s people being in charge are damaging to Ramaphosa’s authority and credibility.