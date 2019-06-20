EDITORIAL: SABC crisis a result of state meddling

A seat on the SABC board has been described by some as a poisoned chalice. Rightly so.

When the new non-executive and executive directors took their seats for the first time in 2018, hopes were high that these individuals would usher in an era of healthier leadership and stability at the troubled public broadcaster.

But almost immediately political interference scuppered efforts to turn around the ailing public broadcaster and return it to financial health. The executives had suggested that retrenchments, among other cost-cutting measures, would be inevitable after they identified the unsustainable wage bill as one of the key areas that needed to be tackled urgently to address the financial crisis.

The institution spends more than R3bn a year on the salaries of more than 3,000 permanent employees.

However, communications minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams stopped them in their tracks. This was clearly a populist move which was not in the best interest of the SABC, but meant to placate unions ahead of elections. Some board members resigned in protest.