EDITORIAL: James Selfe’s successor will reveal future of DA

Selfe has rightly been praised by the DA for the contribution he has made to the party and the country, which is indebted to the driving force behind the DA’s strategy for years. This included the battle to get access to the “spy tapes” used to justify dropping criminal charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

With Selfe driving it behind the scenes, the DA persevered for almost a decade and finally succeeded in pushing Zuma into a corner in the Supreme Court of Appeal in which he conceded that it was indeed irrational and unlawful to drop the charges against him.

Selfe saw the DA grow into SA’s official opposition party and in May also saw its support decline for the first time.

His resignation from arguably the most powerful position in the party is therefore the biggest change after the bruising May 8 polls. DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced that Selfe will be heading the party’s governance unit, which is tasked with supporting DA governments to ensure better service delivery in areas where the party has formed administrations.

Given the lashing the DA received at the polls, especially in Gauteng where it governs two metros via a coalition and with the voting support of the EFF, and the Midvaal municipality with an outright majority, it does make sense to redeploy him there.

The state of governance clearly has an impact on the choices voters make and the DA wants to win these metros with an outright majority come the 2021 local government elections, which will likely be no easy task.

Selfe clearly has the clout to rein in errant public servants and to keep the metros in check to deliver on the DA’s own manifesto promises. Politically, however, it opens up a coveted position in the party for which one can expect heavy competition, given the power the chairman of the federal executive and the federal council holds.