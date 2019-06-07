EDITORIAL: Rudderless Absa afloat in fiercely competitive market

Absa can ill-afford to be rudderless in such a highly competitive scene.

The company’s board, led by Wendy Lucas-Bull, cannot escape blame given that one of its main tasks is to ensure a seamless succession of key executives. The fact that Absa did not have a new CEO in the pipeline and had to appoint an interim CEO exposed the cracks in the organisation’s succession planning. The board wilfully took its eye off that ball to ensure that a divorce from British parent Barclays was not detrimental to the group.

It’s laudable that Ramos was instrumental in getting Barclays to fork out the equivalent of R15bn as a divorce settlement. But compare that with R17bn, or a roughly 5% drop, in shareholder equity wiped off between now and her retirement announcement at the end of January.

That stock market performance also lags far behind the broader banking index, which has notched up around 11% over the same period, and reflects Absa's own operational underperformance in recent years.

With a pretax profit margin – or how much the company earns after paying operational costs – of 27%, Absa has the lowest operational profitability among the big four banks, and that leaves it with little ammunition to start slashing prices and enticing consumers with zero fees.

True, Absa has drawn up an ambitious growth strategy to win back market share at home and substantially grow its business elsewhere on the continent. But it is odd that Ramos, with one foot at the door, led the team that mapped out that growth blueprint.

It would have been easier to follow that logic had the company signalled that it is recruiting an insider, someone who would have been part of the strategic thinking. That is not the case. The board is looking for an outsider to execute the strategy that he or she had not been part of conceptualising.

Lucas-Bull blames the lock-in terms and cooling-off period imposed by the Reserve Bank to ensure that executives do not hop from one bank to another for the 2020 start of the new CEO. Surely, if there was proper succession planning, this regulatory hurdle would have been factored in when Ramos announced her intention to retire back in 2016?

By the time the new CEO starts, Absa might look around the fast-changing industry and say: a lot can happen in a year.