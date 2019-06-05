EDITORIAL: SAA troubles call for tough and painful choices

Thirdly, SAA still needs to borrow more — another R4bn — which it needs for working capital for this financial year. With domestic capital markets closed to SAA, the government is looking internationally to access fresh loans, which would be in dollars.

All of these amounts, added to the R5bn which SAA received from the Treasury in October 2018, amount to R21.7bn which is the full funding planned for the turnaround strategy put in place by CEO Vuyani Jarana. The plan, endorsed by the government as a whole, assumes that if the necessary funding is secured then SAA will break even in 2021.

For years now there has been furious debate whether SA needs a national carrier or not. Finance minister Tito Mboweni put the issue into sharp focus at February’s budget briefing when he said he would rather fund trains on which the poor ride than aircraft on which rich people fly.

However, when President Cyril Ramaphosa took over a year ago and appointed Pravin Gordhan as minister of public enterprises, the government did not endorse this point of view. The decision was that SAA would be turned around to prepare it for the sale of a minority equity stake and it remains the country’s majority-owned national carrier.

But although it endorsed the turnaround plan, the government did not fund it. This is the key reason for Jarana’s resignation. Without funding, Jarana knew he would fail. Even if the funding does eventually come through — as the department of public enterprises is promising — Jarana is also aware that the strategy has been undercut, by the uncertainties, which have raised costs for SAA in all its supplier relationships.

Jarana, who was a surprise appointment by a previous finance minister as he did not come from the airline industry, has also hinted that with so little government support, so much red tape in making appointments and such confused lines of accountability and reporting, it is unlikely that the targets in the turnaround plan can still be met.