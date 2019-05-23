EDITORIAL: Interest rates are important, but what does the Bank really think about Eskom?

SA Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago was reluctant to get into specifics and, when asked, was dismissive of private sector economists and their forecasts on the impact on growth. Most of the analysts who had ventured opinions and forecasts, he said, had sucked the data out of their thumbs.

Considering what we know about Eskom now and the clear and present danger it poses to the economy, it seems like the days where we can see it as merely posing dangers for the inflation outlook are long gone. Eskom informed the market last week that its debt is now R440bn and it must raise another R45bn in 2019 to continue its build programme.

It’s well accepted in the markets now that the R23bn-a-year bailout from the government, which it hasn’t been able to access fully since parliament finished its last session without passing the necessary legislation, plus the tarriff granted by the electricity regulator, won’t be enough to get it into a sustainable position.

Eskom’s situation is so dire that Moody’s Investors Service has now decided to calculate the government debt as if Eskom’s guaranteed debt is already on the government’s own balance sheet.