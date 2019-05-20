EDITORIAL: IEC only had one job

For an organisation that only has one job to do and a lot of time to prepare for it, the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) cannot be exactly proud of its showing in putting together the May 8 elections.

Elections are by nature not the easiest things to organise, and SA has its specific challenges with voting stations in diverse areas, from densely populated cities and informal settlements to nearly unreachable rural corners of the land.

For 25 years, IEC officials have navigated these challenges and have generally done a good job in ensuring that South Africans exercise one of their most basic democratic rights. There may have been glitches now and again, but the integrity of our polls has never been questioned.

But from the very first post-election media briefing this time, it became clear that something was amiss. And when Business Day took a closer look at the numbers they raised more questions.

Challenges were reported from early on, including voting stations running out of ballot papers in the Western Cape. This could be due to the fact that voters could cast their ballot at a district in which they were not registered.