EDITORIAL: Power state will test new optimism

On the day Business Day broke the news that energy minister Jeff Radebe paved the way for businesses to generate their own electricity and supply the national grid, Bloomberg also had some sobering news on the state of Eskom’s finances.

While, based on the company’s latest available financial results, the debt load is around R420bn, the wire agency reported that its own analysis of data including outstanding bonds and loans indicated that the figure has now risen to around R500bn. That’s an increase of about 20%.

If the same happens over the next 12 months, we will be looking at a figure in the region of R600bn. Then look at the total GDP of just below R5-trillion and assume the economy will barely grow. That means Eskom’s debt will be equivalent to around 12% of GDP.

In its report released late on Wednesday, Moody’s Investors Service said failure to tackle reforms, including reining in Eskom’s debt, could push the debt-to-GDP ratio well above 70%. And we already thought the Treasury’s forecast of gross debt rising to 60.2% of GDP by the 2023/24 fiscal year was grim.

It becomes easy to see why Eskom is the biggest single risk for the economy. And why Cyril Ramaphosa has no time to lose. Perhaps Moody’s timing could have been better, coming just as the president was glowing in his endorsement from Goldman Sachs.