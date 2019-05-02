EDITORIAL: Staude’s silence in light of unfolding Tongaat disaster is telling

Even by the inglorious recent record of the South African corporate sector since the exposure of enormous fraud at Steinhoff in 2017, the destruction of shareholder value at Tongaat Hulett has been spectacular.

Opportune Investments CEO Chris Logan, a constant critic of the company’s strategic direction, noted last week that the company, which was worth about R24bn in September 2014, had once been a blue chip. If there’s any investor or pension fund that kept their shareholding from those days, they have now lost about 88%. Its latest share slide has left it valued at just more than R2bn.

Unfortunately, since the collapse of the Steinhoff share price, which left investors poorer by about R200bn, these stories are becoming more frequent. After Steinhoff, there were the allegations of wrongdoing related to the Resilient group of property companies that caused a share-price slide wiping off about R120bn in value at one point.

While the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) cleared the directors of Resilient, Fortress, Nepi Rockcastle and Lighthouse Capital of insider trading, those who have suffered losses, having invested individually or through their pension funds, are yet to be offered anything resembling a satisfactory ending, with probes into potential market manipulation and misleading reporting still ongoing.

To the list of infamy include pharmaceutical group Ascendis Health, whose shares have slumped about 85% since reaching a high of close to R30, translating to a value loss of more than R10bn. Ordinary shareholders have also been disadvantaged after directors, who had taken speculative positions on the stock, had to sell so that they could meet obligations to lenders.

Similar bets accelerated share declines at MTN and EOH, the latter also the victim of alleged governance failures that caused it to lose a reselling agreement with Microsoft.

As for Tongaat, it seems a long time ago, but it was less than a year ago that an Investec analyst bemoaned the company’s dismal performance under former CEO Peter Staude, who was paid R10m in the year to March 2018, and called on him to step aside.

Investec, which had other commercial relationships with Tongaat, didn’t cover itself in glory, apologising to the long-serving CEO and noting that it had enjoyed a fruitful relationship with him.

Since Staude’s departure, information flowing out of the company has shown things to be worse than even Investec analyst Anthony Geard imagined.