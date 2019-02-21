EDITORIAL: Government must find nerve to push through reforms

That means less money for education, hospitals, defence, the police and a whole range of other services.

That’s even before a ratings downgrade, which economists have said previously could see as much as $10bn flow out of the country’s bonds, as investors who have rules that prevent them from investing in sub-investment grade paper take their money elsewhere.

Something had to be done, and quickly. Time will tell if it will be enough to convince them.

A potential bright light on the horizon is that the government is taking action to fix Sarsand has been responsible enough to not factor in any gains from this source, considering the revenue shortfalls that have been seen in recent years. This means there is potential that the revenue numbers might well prove to not be as dismal as they look today.

For any of this to transpire, the government will have to show the necessary courage to push through reforms. That, for a start, will mean standing up to trade unions and other vested interests that have shown a willingness to sabotage moves towards reforms.

There’s already grumbling that elements within the ANC are opposed to the break-up of Eskom and the privatisation of the transmission part of the business.

Recent history doesn’t give one reason to be filled with optimism. President Cyril Ramaphosa simply has to prove the skeptics wrong.



As Mboweni said, consultations cannot last forever and the government has to finally show that it’s ready to govern.