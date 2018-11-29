EDITORIAL: President oddly reticent about a victory of dialogue

There was something rather odd about the way President Cyril Ramaphosa finally introduced the minimum wage last week.

Slated to benefit about 6-million workers currently earning less than R3,700 a month as of January 1, the National Minimum Wage Bill was signed on November 23, after a process starting back in 2015. Labour federation Cosatu, one of the ANC’s alliance partners and a major backer of the campaign that eventually saw him take the ANC presidency in December 2017, applauded the move and described it as a historic victory.

The president, once a union leader but now known more for his status as perhaps the nation’s first billionaire president after emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the first wave of black empowerment deals in the 1990s, was a “champion of workers”, it said.

Considering that this is a president who is due to fight an election as early as May 2019, one would have expected him to lap this up. Yet he was conspicuous by his apparent lack of interest in his crowning glory. Not only was there no signing ceremony or photo opportunity with a beaming leader ready to share this important victory, achieved after just nine months in office, there didn’t seem to be appetite for even a simple statement marking the historic event.

The announcement was all over the internet, and broadcasters were discussing it. Some were celebrating and some were less enthusiastic. It seemed as if everybody was discussing it except the president who delivered it.

In fact, the presidency didn’t issue any kind of communication on this milestone — described by some as the most progressive labour law under the democratic dispensation (finance minister and former labour minister Tito Mboweni might disagree) — for another three days. If you checked the presidency’s website over the weekend, you were more likely to read about a prayer meeting than this apparent victory for workers.

This looks like another public relations blunder by Ramaphosa and his team. Once again he allowed a narrative to develop that he was forced into something that he wasn’t enthusiastic about. Unlike in July, when he looked like he had been bullied by the EFF and Zuma-supporting elements in the ANC into announcing a new policy on the expropriation of land without compensation, this time the perception was that Cosatu had forced his hand.

It’s even more odd when you consider that he led the process at the National Economic Development and Labour Council. Perhaps there were good reasons for a delay, but once he had signed it, it would have made sense for Ramaphosa to take ownership and show some enthusiasm.

As expected, the legislation itself has generated lively debate. It could only be thus, and SA is not unique in this respect. The desirability of a minimum wage has been at the forefront of political debates in many countries across the world, developing and developed. In societies such as SA that are characterised by deep-seated racial and class differences, where one stands in those divides, rather than evidence, often informs one’s reaction.

Here you will have grandstanding on the left, who dismiss this step as akin to no change at all, and there will be others who will see it as automatically pushing companies to fire workers en masse, citing the laws of supply and demand. The view here is that the only way to boost wages is by boosting economic growth.

In the middle, there will be those pointing to nations from New Zealand to the UK, where the introduction of a minimum wage has had no discernible negative impact. In the SA context, where the link between low wages and poverty is obvious, the argument to use regulation to protect the most vulnerable workers would seem compelling — or not — depending on where you stand in the ideological divide.

Only time will tell who is correct, and we are not going to adjudicate. What we can celebrate is that the instruments of social dialogue succeeded in this case in bringing business, the government, labour and communities together to produce results. It’s a pity the president wasn’t ready to celebrate one of his more notable achievements.