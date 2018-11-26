EDITORIAL: Invest in a way that gives control of water

The trouble with this line of thinking is that in the unlikely event of all the aliens being cleared — and when all the dams are full — the system will recalibrate to zero. The volume of water available to the city may have increased substantially, but it will remain finite, while the demand for potable water is potentially infinite. Cape Town’s population, as that of the country, will continue to grow, and to sustain the population so must the economy and the water supply that underpins it.

It means water stock, the contents of dams and aquifers, in the Cape and SA will forever be constrained, with the possibility of a Day Zero as probable as before. As charitable as the Water Fund may be intended, it is designed to result in unabated expenditure on an ever-declining stock. This is unsustainable and therefore not conducive to economic development.

A different approach views water being in flux, the cyclical quality of which ensures an infinitely renewable supply. This suggests that instead of buying water as stock from nature and paying for it with interminable and arguably futile alien-clearing efforts, or by abstracting it from a finite and diminishing subterranean volume, value can be added to an existing system to ensure a sustainable supply.

Viewed in this way, a water stock is never “lost” but remains locked in a system of flux.

Fortunately, Cape Town leads in this approach too. Its R1.3bn loan agreement with the German state-owned KfW Development Bank to be invested in urban wastewater management is an acknowledgment that the system is investable. The bank will earn a return of 8.107% over 15 years. With this investment approach, Cape Town is shifting the risk from water as a stock, which is largely beyond human control, to risks related to wastewater recovery and treatment plant, which is largely within human control.

Critics of this approach say it will lead to the privatisation of water and inevitably lead to price gouging. Perhaps. But this, too, is within human control, unlike the incalculable cost of catastrophically depleted stocks.

It is a given that securing a supply of potable water will cost Capetonians and other South Africans a lot of money, whether they spend it on trying to maintain a stock or on adding value to a system of flux. The only question is whether they should expect a return on their investment or contemplate Day Zero.