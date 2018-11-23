EDITORIAL: Ramaphosa misses a chance to axe Bathabile Dlamini

The implications of her lies are worse than those of former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, who resigned last week. Gigaba was found by the courts to have lied under oath in the matter of the decision to grant the Oppenheimers permission for Fireblade Aviation to operate a private terminal at OR Tambo International Airport. He also facilitated the granting of citizenship to members of the Gupta family.

Dlamini was found by the court to have lied and was labelled incompetent. Yet unlike Gigaba, albeit forced, she does not seem to think that she should at least resign if Ramaphosa is not prepared at this time to remove her.

At the department of social development, Dlamini put the livelihood of 17-million grant beneficiaries at risk because of her handling of the SA Social Security Agency debacle and traumatised them when they thought they might not get their money.

Keeping her as a minister is an indictment on Ramaphosa. Like Zuma, he seems to be putting the ANC and his own political survival first.

Dlamini is president of the ANC Women’s League and sits on the ANC’s highest decision-making body, the national executive committee. But it is mystifying that this is a consideration, because the league was not the kingmaker, despite its pretentions, at the party’s elective conference in 2017.

Dlamini had ensured that the league threw its weight behind Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. When Ramaphosa won the race, Dlamini had to be taken to a back room and calmed down before addressing a media briefing, where she berated the ANC for not voting for its first female president. But at the same time, the league did nothing to ensure that a woman was at least the second in command and voted for David Mabuza, snubbing Lindiwe Sisulu, for the position of deputy president.

After all this, Ramaphosa moved her to the ministry of women. Yes, he took her out of a strategic portfolio, but what does it say about his views on the ministry of women?

The cabinet reshuffle was basically forced on Ramaphosa, and maybe he is planning to remove Dlamini after 2019’s elections, but this would have been the prime time to show that he is serious about change.

He has taken far-reaching decisions thus far, but those have mostly been prompted by necessity and process. Ramaphosa may well be waiting for court processes to act against Dlamini, which speaks volumes about how he views his role as president — he continues to favour a wait-and-see approach to governance. While effective at times, this is reckless on the eve of an election.

The ANC is on a slippery slope, and Ramaphosa’s actions continue to fall far short of what the country needs.