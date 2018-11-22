EDITORIAL: Nene and Gordhan’s testimony puts spotlight on Zuma

One good example was something that has not until now been in the public domain: the attempt by state-owned oil company PetroSA to buy Engen from the Malaysian state oil company, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas). The department of energy had begun negotiations with Petronas as far back as 2012, but according to Gordhan, he became aware of it in 2014.

The reason he became aware of the problem was that then energy minister Ben Martins had applied to the Treasury for approval for the acquisition and for a government guarantee for its proposed value of the deal, which was R18.68bn. This was an extremely generous offer, and Gordhan said the true value was closer to R12bn- R14bn.

Gordhan did say the price raised red flags because there was such a huge difference between the buying price and the real value. Gordhan said he wanted to know who would benefit from the difference.

The Treasury did, in fact, provide a conditional guarantee of R9.5bn subject to several “onerous” financing conditions being met and the completion of a satisfactory due diligence. A year later, Zuma raised the deal again personally with Nene, who was ordered into a meeting in mid-2015, only to discover a Malaysian official from Engen/Petronas in the room. Zuma told Nene he wanted him to approve a guarantee for PetroSA so it could raise funds to buy Petronas’s refinery stake. Like Gordhan, Nene also said he would consider it subject to the “normal evaluation process”.

Ultimately, the deal did not go through, after Petronas withdrew because PetroSA failed to fulfil financing conditions, but the deal suggests two things. Zuma had only scant concern about process and procedure. His attitude seems to have been that the Treasury was an implementation agency whose function was to carry out his personal wishes. Zuma also seemed to have little appreciation for the value of state funds, quite casually endorsing deals in which billions were at stake without any real concern about their true value.