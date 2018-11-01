EDITORIAL: We need a thriving SABC

In 2008, then SABC CFO Robin Nicholson warned in his letter in the broadcaster’s annual report that employee numbers and costs were running out of control. Describing the level of employee cost growth as “problematic”, Nicholson said any “major cost management strategy” at the SABC “will have to address a continued increase in headcount costs”.

At the time, Dali Mpofu was the CEO, the SABC was seeing growth in revenue and profit, and the major concerns were whether the public broadcaster would be ready in time for the switchover to digital television and the Soccer World Cup.

Fast-forward a decade, characterised by a revolving door of executives and board members and millions in golden handshakes, and the chickens have come home to roost.

The SABC is getting ready to retrench an estimated 981 people, equal to about 30% of its permanent workforce of 3,376, and half of its 2,400-strong freelance team. By doing this, the broadcaster hopes to save R440m a year, excluding the cost of the freelancers.

Yet even this jobs bloodbath will be insufficient to get the SABC back onto a solid financial footing. The reality is that the SABC is bankrupt, unable to pay its debts. If the government wasn’t its shareholder, the microphones would’ve long been switched off.

Its total comprehensive loss for the year — a number which includes the actuarial losses on its pension fund and post-employment medical aid commitments — was R1.19bn in the 2018 financial year and R603m in 2017. In the current financial year, which started in April, the net loss to date is R323m.

In his letter in the 2018 annual report, new board chairman Bongumusa Makhathini made no bones about how we got here. In unusually scathing language for an annual report, he described the levels of corruption at the SABC as “endemic” and prevalent for “many years”.

He went further, saying the “corporation is still paying the price for years of ineffective leadership, failed governance and prejudicial decision-making”.