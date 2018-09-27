EDITORIAL: Malusi Gigaba: A bad situation made worse

This newspaper is not the only one to have questioned the logic of Cyril Ramaphosa keeping Malusi Gigaba in his cabinet when he became president. Nothing that’s happened since then has convinced us that our judgment was wrong.

When one traces some of the most unsavoury and economically damaging follies of Jacob Zuma’s presidency, it’s hard to think of a more compromised minister, at least one who still holds an office of state.

Where should one start? Those with longer memories will remember that Gigaba was the beneficiary when Zuma replaced public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan in 2010.

Facilitating state capture and the looting that ensued may or may not have been the intention from the start, but the trail of damage is being exposed by the Zondo commission of inquiry.

It’s unlikely that we’ve heard the last of the rot that brought to their knees once solid companies such as Eskom and Denel, both state-owned enterprises that now require government guarantees to continue operating.

Gigaba also emerged as a major player in one of the most notorious episodes of the Zuma era. The minister, whose association with the Gupta brothers is hardly a state secret, was again the beneficiary when Zuma fired Pravin Gordhan as finance minister, allegedly because he would not do his bidding on various things from pumping more cash into SAA to approving a costly and unnecessary nuclear power programme.

When he got to the National Treasury, he wasn’t exactly subtle about why he had been catapulted to that office, using one of his first public utterances to undermine a key institution run by some of the brightest people in the country.