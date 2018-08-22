EDITORIAL: Business mute on land move

He also stated "there is also a growing body of opinion, by a number of South Africans, that the constitution as it stands does not impede expropriation of land without compensation".

In a dangerous departure, driven more by a desire to outflank the EFF, he also sought to use ongoing public discussions on land reform to justify the ANC’s policy shift. While the process is still very much ongoing, he stated that "our people want the constitution [to] be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation, as demonstrated in the public hearings" and that the ANC would seek to do this via an amendment.

The question may well be asked: if expropriation without compensation is already catered for, why should citizens care whether the constitution is rewritten to achieve the stated aim of being more explicit?

A similar question could perhaps be asked about the EFF’s proposed bill to nationalise the Reserve Bank. Our central bank is unique among its peers in having private shareholders. As they have no role in setting the Bank’s mandate, does it matter if the EFF gets its way? Yes, it does. The Land Bank’s warnings on the potentially destructive impact of a poorly run land reform programme on its finances should be a wake-up call. Much has been written about the ANC’s failures in redistributing land. So it’s not an unreasonable concern that a populist-driven rush into meddling with the nation’s founding document will at some point lead to destructive policies by a government concerned with its own electoral prospects in the face of populist challengers.

Destroying the Land Bank, one of the few self-sustaining state-owned enterprises, would be tragic given its role in nurturing emerging black farmers, having doubled its credit extension to them since 2015 to R5.4bn. That’s because the bank lends money against collateral, against which it also borrows when it raises money in financial markets. A loss of those assets would mean its own lenders would question its ability to repay them.

Questions would also be raised about land that borrowers have used as collateral to get money from commercial banks, who have more than R100bn of such debt backed by land.

These debates are thus far from academic and those committed to the constitutional order and the long-term prosperity of the country need to win them, even if the ANC seems to have no stomach to take the fight to the EFF.