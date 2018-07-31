EDITORIAL: Translate it into Brics and mortar

This new mood is welcome, and illustrates the savvy plotting of some Mbeki-era diplomats who engineered SA’s unlikely inclusion in the group.

However, looking closer from a South African perspective at the real dynamics between the countries since the formation of the grouping, a more uneven picture emerges. A Deloitte report highlighted an uncomfortable fact: SA’s current foreign investment into China is massively out of proportion to China’s investment in SA, despite the huge difference in size between the two countries. The number is a bit of a statistical anomaly since it is based largely on Naspers’s investment in Chinese internet company Tencent, which has seen exponential growth.

Even worse, SA’s trade relationship with the other countries in the group is either small and not growing particularly fast, or large and in deficit from SA’s point of view. Neither have they particularly helped SA’s attempt to improve its level of industrialisation. SA’s exports and imports from Brics countries exploded since 2001, but ironically since the group was formed in 2009 they have remained more or less static.

Exports and imports from India and Russia more or less match; Brazil has a big trade advantage but the numbers are small. The big problem is China, where exports and imports more or less matched until, ironically, the grouping was formed when by coincidence, commodity prices fell. Chinese desire for SA’s raw materials has not declined, nor has SA’s desire for Chinese manufactured goods. But the commodity price changes have meant that the trade deficit has blown open.

Presumably not by design, the creation of the bloc has seen an increase in raw material exports in percentage terms and a decline in the exports from SA of manufactured goods. Raw material exports increased from 34% to 70% of total exports to the group from SA between 2001 and 2018. Likewise, manufactured products dropped from 41% to 24%.

From the perspective of these numbers it’s easy to see why the Chinese pledged investments to the tune of $14.7bn (R193bn) as well as loans to Transnet and Eskom, presumably to try to even out the balance a bit.

Behind the hype and the handshakes, the real lesson of the Brics summit for SA is that while membership of multilateral groups might be satisfying and advantageous, it doesn’t substitute for real economic reforms on the ground. The groups are a great pageant, and no doubt this helps on the margins, but the real work needs to be at the coal-face — building businesses that make products which people in Brics countries and elsewhere need. No photo opportunity of global leaders can substitute for that.