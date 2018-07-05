EDITORIAL: Remove SABS stamp of shame

For Eskom, the problem didn’t go away. The fact that the tests proved once again that the coal was substandard was leaked to the media, and Eskom responded by sacking people involved in the testing process. The incident had repercussions for the SABS, too, because even though it had acted honestly, it then tried to prevent the department from finding out what happened. The report includes letters from SABS officials, including CEO Boni Mehlomakulu, as to why the SABS could not possibly release the test findings, clearly trying to protect Koko for reasons yet unknown. Citing “client confidentiality”, the SABS hemmed and hawed until finally, with the change in administration both at Eskom and the government, the truth was partly revealed.

The SABS has made other decisions that have weakened the organisation and eroded its reputation. One concerns the decision to end partial testing. If a product has already been tested and a new component added, for example, in the past the SABS would just test the new component. The SABS at one point tried to prevent the importation of all products that had not been tested, which would have delayed a huge array of imports.

The department and the SABS are trying to re-establish credibility and have drawn up a new financial plan. To do so, the department needs to guard against the cadre deployment approach that created the mess. It’s also worth asking why the department took years to recognise the problem and do something about it. The country needs an effective standards authority; the question is whether the existing SABS and the government’s current approach will achieve this. But omens do not look good.