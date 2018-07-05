EDITORIAL: Remove SABS stamp of shame
If there is a saving grace, it’s that the Department of Trade and Industry has attacked this problem with vigour
For decades, having an SABS-approved stamp on a product was a badge of pride. The legitimacy and sense of security not only boosted consumer confidence but also provided manufacturers with legal security that their product had been independently verified.
Last week, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies ejected the entire board. He was reacting in a broader sense to a host of complaints from industry but, more pertinently, to the organisation’s attempt to stifle an internal investigation into, you guessed it, a Gupta-linked scandal. How did we get from a respected organisation to yet another besmirched by SA’s corruption crisis? The short answer is: first in small, progressive miss-steps, and then very suddenly in a calamity.
If there is a saving grace, it’s that the Department of Trade and Industry has attacked this problem with vigour, investigating with determination and ultimately holding the entire board responsible. By the standards of Gupta-related scandals, the involvement of the South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) is hardly the most shocking.
But for the reputation of the SABS, it’s material for the future. One of the things the SABS is supposed to do is certify local content provisions of, for example, the purchase of rail stock by Transnet. It’s also cited in the Mining Charter as the verification agency for local content for capital and consumer goods.
According to the Department of Trade and Industry report, the way the scandal unfolded is instructive. Eskom hatched a plan to get a series of mines out of the hands of international mining company Glencore and into the hands of the Guptas. In order to do that, Eskom claimed, true as it happens, that the Brakfontein mine was producing sub-standard coal. But once the mine was extracted from Glencore, Eskom needed a reason to return to buying coal from the mine. Then CEO Matshela Koko testified, the report finds, that the decision to unsuspend the coal contract in September 2015 was based on an SABS report clearing the coal. But the test had not even been done at that point. So, clearly in desperation, Eskom officials rushed off to the SABS a day later to get the tests done. To its credit, the SABS found that the coal was still substandard. Koko’s claims that the decision to procure coal was based on SABS test results, was, according to the report “factually incorrect, misleading and lacking in rationality”.
THE DEPARTMENT NEEDS TO GUARD AGAINST THE CADRE DEPLOYMENT APPROACH.
For Eskom, the problem didn’t go away. The fact that the tests proved once again that the coal was substandard was leaked to the media, and Eskom responded by sacking people involved in the testing process. The incident had repercussions for the SABS, too, because even though it had acted honestly, it then tried to prevent the department from finding out what happened. The report includes letters from SABS officials, including CEO Boni Mehlomakulu, as to why the SABS could not possibly release the test findings, clearly trying to protect Koko for reasons yet unknown. Citing “client confidentiality”, the SABS hemmed and hawed until finally, with the change in administration both at Eskom and the government, the truth was partly revealed.
The SABS has made other decisions that have weakened the organisation and eroded its reputation. One concerns the decision to end partial testing. If a product has already been tested and a new component added, for example, in the past the SABS would just test the new component. The SABS at one point tried to prevent the importation of all products that had not been tested, which would have delayed a huge array of imports.
The department and the SABS are trying to re-establish credibility and have drawn up a new financial plan. To do so, the department needs to guard against the cadre deployment approach that created the mess. It’s also worth asking why the department took years to recognise the problem and do something about it. The country needs an effective standards authority; the question is whether the existing SABS and the government’s current approach will achieve this. But omens do not look good.
Please sign in or register to comment.